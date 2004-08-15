BILLS FANS REJOICE: MIAMI IS DOLPHINISHED

Attention Bills fans: Take off your Bills caps, bow your head, give a moment of silence (if you can stop laughing) . . . then take the fish off the grill, they're done.

First the Dan Marino fiasco, the offensive coordinator resigns, a trade for a third-string quarterback who can't beat out Jay Fiedler, Ricky Williams runs away, Zach Thomas has knee surgery, then to top it off the nutcase they traded for at wide receiver (David Boston) goes down for the year.

A strange silence from the Miami fans who annually speak of Super Bowls in August, September and October, then watch it all go up in smoke with the annual November-December meltdown. Thanks for a fun offseason. We usually wait to laugh at Miami later in the year. This feels like an early Christmas gift.

Brian Galuszka

Cheektowaga