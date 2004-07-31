Ismael O. DeJesus, a handyman of all trades, died unexpectedly Thursday in Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. He was 62.

Born in Catano, Puerto Rico, Mr. DeJesus moved to New York City when he was 14 and taught himself how to do a variety of repairs.

He relocated to the Buffalo area in 1970, worked in maintenance, and was a driver for Fisher-Price Toys.

A resident of Hamburg, Mr. DeJesus enjoyed music and fixing things around the house.

Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Doris; a daughter, Yvonne Greenberg of Las Vegas; three sons, Ismael of Hamburg, Miguel of the Town of Tonawanda, and Richard of Las Vegas; two sisters, Maria L. and Yuya of Puerto Rico; two brothers, Gilberto of Puerto Rico and Miguel A. of Atlantic City, N.J.; and 10 grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday in Lombardo Funeral Home, 3060 Abbott Road, Orchard Park.

[D/Zak].