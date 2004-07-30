ONTARIO DRIVER DIES OF INJURIES FROM CRASH

The driver injured in a roll-over traffic accident last week in Niagara Falls died Wednesday, Niagara Parks Police reported.

Police said the crash occurred when the driver lost control of his vehicle on River Road just south of the Aerocar Parking lot on July 22.

He was taken to Greater Niagara General Hospital for treatment and then transferred to Hamilton General Hospital, where he died Wednesday.

At the family's request, the victim's name will be withheld by police.