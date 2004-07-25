ROAD RECONSTRUCTION TO PROCEED AS PLANNED

The state Department of Transportation isn't likely to change its plans for reconstruction of Route 62 in the Village of Hamburg without strong evidence that the inclusion of four traffic circles would cause traffic or safety problems.

Kenneth Kuminski, regional design engineer, said Friday that the DOT would stay with the plan -- designated the preferred design alternative and previously agreed to by the Village Board -- unless there is some overriding reason to change.

"We would have to ask why and if it would have a significant impact," he said.

But the situation has been studied in detail, "So it's unlikely something new would crop up now," Kuminski said.

Some village businesses are questioning whether traffic circles would be preferable to traffic signals, fearing the impact on their businesses.

But studies have shown traffic circles to be safer and more efficient than signalized intersections, and the state is paying $9 million of the estimated $10 million cost, making a change unlikely, Kuminski said.

The project must still be approved by the federal government, which is contributing about $1 million, but approval is expected soon.