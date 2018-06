A Niagara Falls man was sentenced to two to four years in prison Wednesday on two drug felonies.

Christopher C. Means, 28, of Whitney Avenue, was sentenced by Niagara County Judge Sara Sheldon Sperrazza for fifth-degree sale and possession of a controlled substance.

Means sold cocaine to undercover police in Niagara Falls on Oct. 18, 21 and 29. He also possessed 780 milligrams of the drug on Dec. 6.