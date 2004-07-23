TRIVIA QUIZ

1. What was the first Canadian city to have a major league baseball team?

2. In what movie does Monty Woolley say "If you ever come to New York, doctor, try and find me"?

3. Only one criminal was named "Public Enemy No. 1." After this person, the Federal Bureau of Investigation created the "10 Most Wanted List."

4. In Biblical times, who were the parents to Cain?

5. Is the bat a mammal?

6. Where was the easternmost end of the Oregon Trail?

7. Most U.S. currency in use is what kind of note?

8. Eskimos call themselves "Innuit" or "Yuit." What do those words mean?

9. A tornado watch means that a tornado is likely to occur in the area within the time of the watch. True or false?

10. What organization is represented by the letters "VFW"?

Answers

1. Montreal, which was a National League expansion team in 1969.

2. "The Man Who Came to Dinner" (1941).

3. John Dillinger.

4. Adam and Eve.

5. Yes.

6. Independence, Mo.

7. Federal Reserve.

8. "Men."

9. False. A watch means a tornado may occur because of suitable weather conditions. A tornado warning means that a tornado has been sighted or indicated by radar.

10. Veterans of Foreign Wars.