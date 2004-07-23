MUSIC CHATTER

Phish heads

Phish fans, dry your eyes: The band may be breaking up, but it won't be forgotten. Local fans of the band, including Trey Anastasio, above, can catch "It: A Phish Concert Special" on WNED at 10 p.m. Aug. 2. The PBS Special, shot in high-definition video, runs 90 minutes and interweaves interviews with plenty of footage from the band's summer 2003 appearance headlining a two-day festival in Limestone, Maine.

Preaching to the choir

Buffalo rock royalty, recombined. Richie Coffman, late of the Splat Cats and Oui *73, has joined forces with Heinz Rhemus, of Mary's Lounge/Consorting Angels/As Summer Dies fame, and new bassist Allen Colicchia from Invisible Choir. Coffman cites the Velvet Underground and the Stooges as influences. See for yourself Saturday in Nietzsche's, 248 Allen St. The Choir boys will be joined by Saw Secret Seen, Last Days of Radio and between-set hip-hop intermissions from Future Street People. The show starts at 10 p.m. Saturday.

Good day, Sunshine

Toronto's King Sunshine, a 10-piece collective, rolls into the patio at the Calumet for an 8 p.m. show. The band is an anomaly in the world of underground dance music -- they're a real live band, featuring a three-piece horn section, two vocalists and a five-piece rhythm section. They'll be joined for this gig by our own Lazlo Hollyfeld and DJ Zuk. Admission is $10. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Those 18 and over will be admitted. Enter through La Luna, 57 East Chippewa St.