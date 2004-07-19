A Mass of Christian Burial for Joseph H. Wullner of Dunedin, Fla., a retired Amherst Police Department captain, was offered July 10 in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Dunedin.

Mr. Wullner died July 8 in Manor Care Nursing Home, Dunedin, after a long illness. He was 89. He had been a resident of the nursing home for six weeks before he died.

He became a patrolman in Amherst in 1947 and was promoted to lieutenant in 1960. He attained the rank of captain in 1967 and retired in 1975 after 28 years with the department.

Mr. Wullner, who was an avid reader, spent his winters in Florida and summers in Amherst from 1976 until he sold his Amherst residence in 1998.

He enjoyed building and flying model airplanes and operating model electric trains.

Survivors include three sisters, Audrey Brownson and Jeanne, both of Dunedin, and Margaret Laycock of Leesburg, Fla., and a brother, Edwin of Sherman Oaks, Calif.

[Hudkins].