REAL MEN KNOW TO SHOWER

I've got some hot tips for parents about to send their boys off to summer camp.

Girls, you're on your own.

However, I must back into this by telling you a brief story, one that illustrates that boys may want to look and smell good, too, but that you can only push them so far.

Case in point: I was sitting in a salon recently, you know, getting my nails done. So I thought I'd treat my teenage son to a manicure.

Much to my dismay, Alex politely -- and firmly, I should point out -- declined.

"Don't worry," I assured him. "I won't tell your friends. Nobody will know."

That didn't work, either.

So Alex went next door and ate a cheeseburger while Dad got his cuticles removed and his nails buffed. Not a proud moment for either of us.

"But you should hear the compliments I get since I stopped biting them," I told Alex.

I wanted to let him in on a secret, which is that I'm what the cultural experts call a metrosexual -- but, you know, there's only so much heartbreak a kid can handle in a single day.

That awkward moment came to mind recently when I was contacted by a company that's marketing some new personal hygiene products for "tween and teenage boys" -- specifically, guys 9 to 16 years old.

My first thought was: What are these people drinking? That seems like a formula for going broke -- trying to get that target group to spend money on deodorant and shampoo.

But apparently a Cincinnati company -- OT OverTime -- researched the idea to death, talked to a bunch of boys in that age group and came up with a slew of sports-themed products, such as Pit Defense underarm deodorant and Body Slam body wash.

As you may have surmised, the boys came up with the product names, too.

And just how do young girls factor into this equation? They don't.

"The assumption was that boys don't really care," Roussel said, explaining why boys have had to wait so long for hygiene products just for them. However, he said, extensive research showed there's a market there: 22 million boys spend $50 to $100 a year on grooming products.

You go, boys.

Kathy Peel, known as "America's Family Manager" because of all the advice books she's written, said "the No. 1 concern" for 9- to 16-year-old boys "is their appearance."

And, boy, that's a good message for parents to reinforce now as many of them prepare to send their boys off to summer camp.

I chuckled when I saw Kathy's tips for "how to prepare your son for a few weeks of good, clean fun away from home." (My own tips are in parentheses.)

"Be direct," she says, and tell your boys "that being an accepted part of the community means making sure your body, breath and feet don't smell."

(One pair of smelly feet can stink up an entire village.)

"Explain the importance of using warm water, soap and shampoo to remove germs from your entire body. Water alone isn't enough."

(Water-balloon fights don't count as a shower.)

"Be clear that just because you don't look dirty doesn't mean you don't smell bad."