POLICE & COURTS

MAN DISCOVERS $2,044 CHARGED TO CREDIT CARD

WHEATFIELD -- A Rose Court man checking his credit card activity on the Internet Monday found someone made $2,044 worth of unauthorized purchases on his credit card.

The man said someone used his credit card at Best Buy in Manchester, Conn., Monday.

The victim said he contacted Household Bank's Fraud Division, and a bank representative told him the charges would be deducted from his balance and he will receive a new card, said a deputy.

NIAGARA INVESTIGATORS ARREST SUSPECT IN RAPE

LOCKPORT -- Two investigators from the Niagara County Sheriff's Department Monday went to Sunbury, Pa., to arrest a man on felony charges of second-degree rape and endangering the welfare of a child.

Investigators Pat Cerminara and Patrick Needle traveled to Sunbury to arrest Derek T. Webber, 34, of no permanent address.

The two were armed with a warrant from Gov. Pataki to arrest Webber, said Cerminara. He said Webber would be arraigned in Niagara County Court today.

Cerminara said they were able to make the arrest by faxing Webber's photograph and fingerprints to police in Sunbury.

He would not say the age or the sex of the victim and referred all questions to the district attorney's office.