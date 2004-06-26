Rose T. DiVita, who owned and operated Ricardo's Steak House in downtown Buffalo for many years, died Thursday in St. Francis Home of Williamsville. She was 95.

The former Rosina Castellani, nicknamed "Mary," was born in Sandusky, Ohio, and moved to Buffalo as a girl.

In 1954, she and her husband, Salvatore J., opened Ricardo's Steak House in the 200 block of Delaware Avenue in downtown Buffalo. The restaurant specialized in steaks, chops and veal dishes, according to a son, Robert G. of Amherst.

She continued running the business after the death of her husband in 1959, into the early 1970s.

Mrs. DiVita belonged to Canisius High School and College Guild, and enjoyed cooking and gardening.

As a resident of the Town of Tonawanda, she was a member of St. John the Baptist Parish, and when she moved to Amherst, joined St. Benedict's Catholic Church.

Survivors include two other sons, Richard A. and John T., both of Buffalo; a sister, Florence DeMaria of Cheektowaga; 16 grandchildren; and 31 great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9 a.m. today in St. Benedict's Church, 1317 Eggert Road, Eggertsville, with prayers at 8:15 in the Tonawanda Chapel of Amigone Funeral Home, 2600 Sheridan Drive. Burial will be in Forest Lawn.

[Sommer].