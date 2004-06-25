THREE AREA BUSINESS PEOPLE WIN 'ENTREPRENEUR OF YEAR' AWARDS

A tanning salon operator, a marine services company founder and a construction executive each won honors in Ernst and Young's Entrepreneur of the Year competition for upstate New York.

The three Erie County business people were among representatives of nine companies who received awards in Rochester on Wednesday.

They were chosen from 25 applicants, and all nine winners are eligible for national awards from Ernst and Young this fall.

The local winners are: Daniel Humiston, founder of Tanning Bed of West Seneca; Mark Judd of BIDCO Marine Group, a marine services company in Buffalo; and Fred Saia of Oneida Sales and Service, a construction firm headquartered in Lackawanna.

Humiston, who won in the consumer products and services category, operates a tanning bed salon chain with 32 locations in Western and Central New York. Tanning Bed plans to have a total of 50 or more locations open by the end of next year.

Judd founded his company as Buffalo Industrial Diving in 1993, but he has diversified the Buffalo-based operation to include metal fabrication and brokering bulk materials like crushed limestone.

Saia received a "lifetime achievement" award for his Lackawanna-based company. He started his business as an independent installer of home products. Over the years, Oneida Sales and Service has grown into a construction enterprise with companies involved in concrete, rebar, fencing and trucking.

Judges interviewed the applicants as part of the selection process, and "due diligence" was performed on the companies' background information, said Sheila Mone of Ernst and Young.

About 350 Entrepreneur of the Year award winners, chosen in about 35 regions nationwide, are eligible for the national competition in November in Palm Springs, Calif.

