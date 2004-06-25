HARNESS DRIVER CASE FACES ASSAULT CHARGES

Harness driver Walter Case Jr. faces felonious assault and domestic violence charges for allegedly stabbing his wife at their Streetsboro, Ohio, home.

The 43-year-old driver, second in harness racing history with 11,027 victories, attacked Nadine Case, 26, with a steak knife Tuesday, police said.

Case was arrested and held in the Portage County Jail in Ravenna on a $2 million bond, said Streetsboro Patrolman Andrew Suvada. The driver was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Friday morning in Portage County Common Pleas Court.