An accidental fire that broke out in a vat of oil Thursday evening left $40,000 in damage at the Vulcan Steam Forging Co. at 254 Rano St., Buffalo fire officials said today.

The fire, reported at 6:10 p.m., started in a large vat of oil used for heat treatment, fire officials said. The blaze left $10,000 damage to the building and $30,000 worth to the contents.