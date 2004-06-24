NEGRYCH TAKES BASEBALL ACT ON THE ROAD

Sure, he had doubts. When a baseball player leaves Buffalo to play, there is always doubt. In his heart, Jim Negrych believed he could compete at the major-college level. But a little voice inside kept asking, "Am I really as good as people say?"

He was better. The former St. Francis star surpassed his wildest expectations as a freshman at the University of Pittsburgh, finishing second in the Big East with a .378 batting average. He helped the Panthers to a 38-18 record and their first trip to the conference tournament since 2000.

The 5-foot-9 second baseman was named the Big East's freshman of the year and last week was honored as a Louisville Slugger freshman All-American.

"In the back of my mind, I was confident in my ability," Negrych said by phone Wednesday. "But I thought it would take me another year to do what I did. I can't say I expected this."

Negrych began hitting on the opening Florida trip and never let up, setting school records with 76 hits and 20 doubles. He played next to first baseman Tom Cashman, a former Williamsville North and ECC star, who was third in the Big East with 13 homers.

It goes to show that, despite the weather and the lack of exposure, the Buffalo area can still turn out quality ballplayers. In fact, Negrych would be playing in the low minors if he hadn't gone to college. More than half of the big-league teams were interested. But during his senior year at St. Francis, he told scouts he wouldn't turn pro unless he got a signing bonus equal to his college scholarship -- around $100,000.

"I dropped on a lot of boards and didn't get drafted," he said.

Negrych is happy with the way things turned out. As a high school sophomore, he saw how his parents, Jim and Verna, struggled to put his two sisters through college. He told himself that if he worked hard at baseball, he could spare them that burden by getting a full ride.

That's why he chose Pittsburgh. It's a four-hour drive from Buffalo, so his parents could attend home games. His folks rarely miss a game, even if they can't be there in person. On Tuesday, Jim Sr. and Verna were online, listening to Jim play for the Keene (N.H.) Swamp Bats of the New England Collegiate Baseball League.

Negrych joined the Swamp Bats early this month, a week after Pittsburgh lost in the Big East tourney. The NECBL is one of the top-rated college summer leagues, just a notch below the famed Cape Cod league. He stays with a host family in Keene, a rabid baseball town that routinely packs 2,000 people into the local ballpark.

"I love it here," Negrych said. "This town is nuts about the team. We played in front of 2,800 a week ago. They have a grandstand that fits around 1,500. Then people set up chairs on each side. It's fun to play in front of so many people."

He imagines playing in front of 50,000. Negrych grew up in a Yankee household and would love to play in Yankee Stadium some day. He has dreamed of playing in the big leagues since he was 7 or 8 years old, when his dad would drag him out to the park in West Seneca and pitch to him for hours on end.

"It's a good dream," said Jim Sr. "I told him he's got a long road ahead. His big advantage is he's a good left-handed hitter."

There are lots of talented middle infielders out there, so Negrych knows it'll be tough. But he loves college and will be at Pittsburgh for two more years. Then, if he keeps it up, he'll get drafted. Three of his Panthers' teammates were chosen in the last major league free-agent draft.

Whatever happens, he'll remember where he came from. In college or the summer league, he instructs his team to introduce him as "Jim Negrych from Buffalo, N.Y., and St. Francis High School."

"That's huge to me," he said. "Buffalo and St. Francis did a lot for me. The best I can do is give a little something back."

