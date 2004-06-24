BUSINESS BRIEFLY

AT&T cuts revenue outlook, trims service in 7 states

NEW YORK (AP) - AT&T Corp. lowered its annual financial outlook Wednesday, saying pricing pressures, unfavorable regulations and new products would hurt its results.

The company said it expects total revenue to be between $29.5 billion and $30.5 billion in 2004. Previously, the company had estimated its revenues for the year would be between $31 billion and $32 billion.

AT&T also said it will stop selling traditional local and long-distance residential service in seven states, blaming a court decision that it says will result in higher prices for its use of regional networks.

The states are Arkansas, Louisiana, Missouri, New Hampshire, Ohio, Tennessee and Washington. Existing customers will be able to keep their service and the announcement does not affect business or government customers.

IBM settles cancer claims

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) - IBM Corp. Wednesday settled with dozens its workers and retirees who alleged that exposure to toxic chemicals caused them to develop cancer. The amount was not disclosed.

Earlier this year, two of Alexander's plaintiffs who suffered liver disease, breast and brain cancers while working in the San Jose plant lost their cases after a four-month jury trial. At least 100 similar cases against Armonk, N.Y.-based IBM are pending in New York, Minnesota and elsewhere.

Comdex show is canceled

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) - The venerable Comdex convention, which for nearly 25 years showcased the latest and greatest in high tech in Las Vegas every November, is canceling this year's show.

Show organizer MediaLive International described the cancellation as a "postponement" until November 2005 and said Wednesday that it had formed an advisory board to reshape the troubled event.

During the tech boom, Comdex lured more than 200,000 people and filled more than 1.2 million square feet. The 2003 show attracted about 41,000 people and 550 exhibitors.

In other business news

* Gemstar-TV Guide International agreed to pay a $10 million penalty to settle charges brought by The Securities and Exchange Commission that the company overstated revenue from 1999 through 2002.

* The yield on two-year Treasury notes rose in Wednesday's auction to 2.785 percent, up from 2.538 percent at the last auction on May 26. It was the highest rate since two-year notes sold for 2.970 percent on June 28, 2002. The notes will carry a coupon interest rate of 2 3/4 percent with each $10,000 in face value selling for $9,993.20.