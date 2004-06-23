DEVELOPER FOR SOUTH BLOCK REMAINS UNDER WRAPS

A developer has been lined up for the long-vacant South Block on Main Street, Corporation Counsel John J. Ottaviano said Tuesday.

Ottaviano won city Planning Board approval for designating the site an urban renewal zone, which allows the city to contribute $500,000 toward the project. The county Planning Board had approved the designation Monday.

The $500,000 comes from the damages paid by Elmer A. Granchelli, the former South Block owner, who lost a breach-of-contract suit after failing to develop the land.

Ottaviano said the new developer, whom he wouldn't identify, will invest "several million dollars." The city also hopes to obtain $200,000 to $300,000 in state small cities aid for the project.

Next, said Ottaviano, who noted he had been working on the plan for about a year, the Common Council must hold a public hearing and then vote on the urban renewal designation. At its July 7 meeting, the Council is expected to schedule the hearing for July 21.

Ottaviano said the plan calls for buildings to face Main Street and Walnut Street, which runs parallel to Main. On the Walnut side, the parking lot of the city's farmers' market would be used as the construction site, and the market would be relocated.

The entrance and exit to the new development would be on Locust Street, which connects Main and Walnut. Parking would be between the new buildings.

"We're looking for office, retail, restaurant establishments, a bar and grill," Ottaviano said. He said the project will cover 2.5 acres, including the farmers' market lot, but the buildings will be no more than two stories high.

Ottaviano said the city will lease the property to the developer until construction is finished and then sell it. The $500,000 would be paid as a lump at the completion of the project or in stages during construction.

