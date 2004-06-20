THESE SISTERS NOT ACTING THEIR AGES

Hillary Sullivan, all 4 feet 10 and 85 pounds of her, probably didn't stir much fear among the other competitors lined up at last week's Buffalo Mile.

That happens when you're 11 and in the fifth grade competing with adults.

Miss Sullivan then tore off a 6:07 mile. She finished 11th among the women, beating more than two dozen adults.

"It was kind of comforting," she said of how it felt afterward, "because they were really friendly."

Hillary was disappointed though. She had been looking to break 6 minutes.

Her older sister, Emily, did just that at the Buffalo State Bengal Run in March.

Emily led the entire women's field in the 5K run, beating 120 other women. She ran an 18:14, an average 5:52 mile.

Emily is 12, by the way.

Then there's Kailey, at 14, the oldest of the Sullivan girls. When she was 10, there was a mile run at a campground where her family was staying. She decided to run on whim and won it in 6:04.

If the old adage says that to succeed in running, choose your parents well, then the Sullivan girls of West Seneca did just that.

John and Tammy Sullivan met when they were cross country runners for West Seneca East High in the early 1980s. They not only passed on the running genes to their girls, they coach them as well.

John runs with the girls, and Tammy has taken over as cross country and track coach at Queen of Heaven School, where Hillary just finished fifth, Emily seventh, and Kailey, the eight grade.

"I try to read everything I can to keep up," says Tammy, a physical therapist. She's apparently reading pretty well.

Kailey set a league record among the parish schools in the mile this year when she ran a 5:22. Second place went to Emily, who ran a 5:24. Hillary was running relays that day.

John leads the girls on weekend trail runs through Chestnut Ridge Park.

"They used to be hard, but we've gotten used to them," Kailey said.

All three of the girls say they run because it's fun.

"Having my parents as coaches, I consider a plus," Kailey said. "They know when we need a break."

So far, the competition remains friendly between the two older girls, Kailey and Emily. Hillary, the youngest, is just a step behind.

"The girls treat each other as training partners," John Sullivan said.

Who wins? "We just run with each other, see how the race turns out," Kailey said. "We run a lot faster when we run together."

Does Emily ever beat her? "Oh yes."

Who's the quickest? "I think Kailey is because she's been doing it longer," Emily said. "On any given day you can't tell. Kailey always has a kick down the stretch."

Amy Fakterowitz, the Buffalo News Runner of the Year in the 30-35 age group last year, knows how good these kids are.

"These girls are the real deal," she said. "Last year I raced Emily at the Jingle Bell (Run) and beat her with no problem. This year at Bengal (Run) she took off from the gun and I kept thinking she would come back. She never did."

Emily ran a personal best that day by more than 40 seconds.

Rather than run with Hillary last week at the Buffalo Mile, Emily and Kailey decided to rest because they had the Empire Games qualifiers the next day in the 1,500 at Brockport.

Competing in the scholastic women's division, Kailey took second in 4:58 and qualified for the games. Emily took third and ran an even five minutes. But she won't be running in the Empire Games. Why not?

"You have to be in eighth grade," Emily said, "and I'm only in seventh."

Upcoming races

Jog for the Jake to honor Lawrence Jacobs, 5K, Delaware Park, 9:30 a.m., today, 859-7566 or jogforthejake.com.

Clarence Rotary Club 5K, Clarence Town Park, 6:30 p.m., Friday, 583-2311, 636-8626.

Fit For Fire 5K, Buffalo Firefighters Union, LaSalle Park, 10 a.m., Saturday, 851-5333, ex. 331, buffalofirefighters.com.

South Buffalo Athletic Club "Kids I Did It" Run, Cazenovia Park Casino, 9:30 a.m., Saturday, 822-0790.

