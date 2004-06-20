A year at war changes a man. The uncertainty of life and specter of death alters a father's thinking about home and family.

"You see things differently," said William Conroy, 44, of South Buffalo. "It makes you stronger and makes you a better father."

Conroy spent a year in Iraq with the Army National Guard's 105th Military Police Company before returning in April. "I'm just glad I'm back home, because I knew fathers over there who are not going to be here for Father's Day. I keep thinking about them."

So does his wife, Peggy Conroy.

"We're glad Bill is home, but we pray for the ones who didn't come home -- and all our soldiers serving in Iraq," she said. "I tried to do as best I could when Bill was gone, but I couldn't fill his shoes. All kids need a father."

Much has changed in the past year for the Conroys and their three boys -- Billy, 17, Jeff, 15, and Tyler, 9. They, along with their mother, were personally recognized by President Bush in April when he spoke in Kleinhans Music Hall.

Bush asked Peggy Conroy and the boys to stand up as he spoke to the audience. William Conroy, at the time, was on his way home from Iraq.

"I appreciate so very much your steadfast love for your husband," Bush said. "You honor us with your presence today, and I'm really glad you brought Billy and Jeff and Tyler.

"Billy and Jeff really represent the greatest spirit of our country. Not only do they love their dad, and pray for their dad, but they're collecting school supplies for Iraqi children. . . . I want to thank you guys for honoring your dad and honoring our country."

You don't have to be president to comprehend what makes this family so remarkable. It has to do with faith, community service, and a loving bond among parents and children.

That's why last Father's Day in Iraq was so difficult for Conroy.

"It was terrible," he said on a recent weekday evening while sitting with the boys in the living room watching television. It was a usually hectic night in the Conroy home. Jeff was on the way to lacrosse practice and toting his equipment into the hallway. Billy was about to head out with friends and was on the telephone making arrangements. Tyler was looking for a wrench and nagging his dad about fixing the hose.

The scene was a marked contrast from about this time last year, when Conroy was so far away from home.

"(Father's Day) is such a big day, and it made you think about the kids," he said. "It just hits you; last year, I wasn't sure if I was going to see another Father's Day.

"To me, Father's Day is about looking back and thinking about what they've done and how they've grown up and all the times we've had together. It's a day to take stock of where you are as a father and a family."

For this father, the past year of family life is lost forever.

"I know I can never get it back," Conroy said.

Deployment away from home is nothing new; Conroy has spent 24 years in military service. He served in the Persian Gulf War and also in Bosnia. The sergeant first class was also sent to New York City after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Conroy, who works as a corrections officer, missed watching his boys play sports.

"I love just standing in the rain and watching them play," he said.

"I get emotional about this," he added, as his voice cracked and he bent his head to wipe away a tear.

In Iraq, Conroy cherished the letters, newspaper clippings and cards from his children. Tyler sent him a cutout paper tie that he made in school, and his father carried it with him throughout last Father's Day.

"It just made me feel closer to them," he said.

A family's gift

The children shared something else with their dad. While in Iraq, Conroy visited a number of schools and noticed few supplies or books. So, he wrote his sons, Bill and Jeff, and their high school, Bishop Timon-St. Jude, which also happens to be their father's alma mater.

"He wanted to see if we could do something," said Suzanne Overdorf, who teaches at the school. Timon-St. Jude began a collection this year and in June mailed over 400 pounds of school supplies to Iraq.

"I thought it was a wonderful thing that went beyond war and politics," Overdorf said. "It was a way for our kids here to reach out to kids in Iraq."

Overdorf teaches both Billy and Jeff and knows the Conroy family.

"They are well grounded, solid people and very giving," she said. "The thing that strikes me about them is the strength of their relationships with each other as man and wife, mother and children, and father and children.

"I teach a relationship class, and Billy is in it. Once we were discussing relationships and what you would want in a spouse. Billy said, 'I want a woman who could walk with me. Who could share my life and beliefs. Someone I know who would be there no matter what.' Billy didn't know it, but he described the relationship between his mother and father."

Overdorf understood how frustrating it was for Conroy to be away from his children.

"I think a lot of the problems we see today are due to the lack of good fathers who would spend time with their families and love them. That's the kind of father William Conroy is, and his sons are a reflection of him."

Peggy Conroy works for the Buffalo Public Schools and is active in church and community life.

She had to pick up the parental slack when her husband went to Iraq.

"She did a great job while I was gone," he said. "I lean on my wife, and I get strength from her."

"I could never replace Bill. These boys need him now more than ever at this time in their lives," his wife said. "Their father is their role model. Especially for Tyler, because he's so young."

An empty feeling

Although her husband was in Iraq, "We all felt Bill was here in spirit," she said. "That's what pulled us through everything."

The boys share that sentiment.

"It was weird not having him around," Jeff said. "It was like an empty space that needed to be filled."

"Father's Day was tough last year," Billy said. "You wanted him to be here, but you knew he couldn't be here."

For Tyler, last Father's Day, "was kind of empty. It just wasn't the same."

While he was in Iraq, Conroy said younger soldiers would come to him for advice and solace.

"Being an older guy, I think they thought I would listen and help them," he said. "Some of the young guys had their first child born while they were over there.

"They would tell me that it bothered them, that they had never seen their babies. I told them not to worry, they could make it up when they got home. A child will always know his father."

Sometimes, war can teach important lessons. One of them, as Conroy advised his young comrades, is that, "no matter what, a father can always find a way to love his child."

