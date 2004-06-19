Some new brews are on tap in Buffalo.

Leinenkugel's from Wisconsin and Yuengling from Pennsylvania are both entering the Buffalo market. And upstate New York is the first place consumers can taste Labatt's low-carb beer, Labatt Select, which has been available in Canada since December under the name Labatt Sterling. Labatt Select has 2.6 grams of carbohydrates and 88 calories.

A few new beers each year make their way to Buffalo, said Jeff Vukelic, executive vice president of Try-It Distributing Co., which distributes Labatt Select at supermarkets, convenience stores, bars and restaurants.

"They're introducing more flavors and more brands to compete against the wines and spirits," Vukelic said. "They're competing for share of stomach."

Americans drank 208 million barrels of beer last year -- or 2.9 billion cases. That's down 0.5 percent from 2002, and the first decrease from 1997, according to Beer Marketer's Insights in Nanuet.

"War, weather, the economy," said editor Benj Steinman. "There's also increasing competition from wine and spirits. Another thing is the whole low-carb phenomenon. It's probably negatively affected beer consumption overall."

The industry is off to a better start this year. Through April, shipments of domestic beers are up 1.5 percent, Steinman said.

While an unfamiliar name in Buffalo, Yuengling (pronounced ying-ling) is the fifth largest domestic brewery with 0.6 percent of the market.

Anheuser-Busch dominates beer in the United State with about half the market share, followed by Miller (18 percent), Coors (11 percent) and Pabst (4 percent), according to Steinman. Labatt USA has about 2 percent of the U.S. market.

Yuengling chose Buffalo because it was a natural extension of its existing markets. Yuengling has been able to increase its brewing capacity in the last few years by building a second brewery in Pottsville, Pa., and buying one in Florida. Yuengling is the oldest brewery in America, founded in 1829.

Yuengling has not yet selected a distributor in Buffalo or set a target date for entering the market, said Drew Byrnes, New York state manager. Yuengling became available in the Rochester area six weeks ago.

Leinenkugel's had a different reason for coming to Buffalo.

New York was not on the company's radar until Buffalo Beverage Corp. suggested the market might fit Leinenkugel's niche.

"I think the name is going to make people interested in it," said John Jablonski, vice president and general manager of Buffalo Beverage. "It's a good, old German name. It comes from an area of the country that's very similar to Buffalo. Buffalo is known to have a slightly more sophisticated palate for beers."

Leinenkugel's brews about 340,000 barrels a year, putting it behind other craft breweries such as Sierra Nevada and Sam Adams. After doing its own research, Leinenkugel's decided in February to start selling beer throughout upstate New York, said Dick Leinenkugel, vice president of sales and marketing.

It's Honey Weiss has been a hit, Leinenkugel said, but it's replacing Amber Light with two new offerings, Red Lager and Creamy Dark.

"What we found is that based on the consumer feedback, those are going to be two clear winners," said Leinenkugel, one of three brothers who run the company.

Buffalo is Labatt's best U.S. market, and the Canadian company has tested new products in Buffalo.

"Upstate New York is extremely important to our business and an area of the country we focus a lot on," said Jon Genese, director of marketing for Canadian brands. "We wanted to first take care of our important market of Buffalo. Consumers were asking for it."

Genese said he doesn't expect Labatt Select to cannibalize current customers but rather to attract more women and drinkers over 40 who are not current Labatt drinkers.

Labatt Select retails for $5 to $5.50 per six-pack. Yuengling costs $4.60 and Leinenkugel's $6.

