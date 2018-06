A Cheektowaga woman's truck, which was stolen in Buffalo, was found just before midnight on Gasport Road here, destroyed by fire.

Niagara County Sheriff's Deputy Jared Ander said he found the truck engulfed in flames about 200 feet off of the roadway west of Gasport Road and just north of Lincoln Avenue Extension. All four wheels and tires were missing.

Terrys Corners Fire Department extinguished the fire, said Ander.