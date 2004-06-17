CABLE TV'S COMELY CARPENTER BUILDS A FOLLOWING AMONG LOCAL WOMEN

A long line of teenage girls and women snaked through the Boulevard Mall food court Wednesday night to meet TLC's "While You Were Out" master carpenter Andrew Dan-Jumbo, but they weren't there for decorating tips.

"We just get star-struck," said Lindsay Bath, a senior at Kenmore East High school. "We just want to see him."

They were among hundreds of teenage girls -- and moms with teenage daughters as props -- to meet the national heartthrob and cable TV star named to People magazine's 50 Most Beautiful People in the World in 2003. Unknown to many, however, Dan-Jumbo is also a local resident and frequenter of area watering holes such as Mother's, Cozumel and Third Base.

"There's something about this place," he said. "As big as it is, it still feels like a town. It's got a soul."

Though the show keeps him on the road 280 days of the year, Dan-Jumbo has lived in Snyder since 1991, after growing up in Nigeria and England. His brother, Raymond, attended University at Buffalo, and the two co-founded Eurotek, a Buffalo-based residential and commercial construction company responsible for many downtown offices.

Dan-Jumbo spends 10 days touring with the show, which he called "all-consuming," and then has 10 days off, when he comes home or travels doing home shows. When he does make it home, he said he pays bills, does laundry, answers e-mail and enjoys Thursdays in the Square.

"I don't miss it in the winter here," he said. "They're a real drag, but when summertime comes, that's the reward."

Dan-Jumbo said "the people" of Buffalo and a sense of camaraderie and friendship are unique.

"They put up with a lot -- bad leadership, bad decisions, a poor economy," he said. "They tough it out."

The affection from the people of Buffalo is apparently mutual. After discussing whether it's his muscles or tan that make him so hot, Lindsay and her two friends agreed he looks better in person than on TV.

"He's just so cute," Lindsay gushed.

e-mail: jmalarkey@buffnews.com