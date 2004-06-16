POLICE & COURTS

15 JAPANESE TOURISTS HURT AS BUS HITS BRIDGE

NIAGARA FALLS, ONT. -- Fifteen of 29 Japanese tourists on board a double-decker bus were taken to Greater Niagara General Hospital for treatment of minor injuries Tuesday after the bus failed to clear the lower deck of the two-deck Whirlpool Rapids Bridge.

The accident happened at about 11:30 a.m. on River Road. Engineering personnel with the Niagara Falls Bridge Commission said the bridge was not severely damaged.

Authorities said the driver apparently failed to heed the posted height restriction for the bridge.

The bus is owned by Double Deck Tours Limited, based in Niagara Falls, Ont.