A Mass of Christian Burial for Emily "Mimi" Muffoletto will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, 26 Thorn Ave., Orchard Park.

Mrs. Muffoletto, a homemaker who had held various jobs, died Saturday in Millard Fillmore Hospital after a short illness. She was 93.

A Buffalo native, the former Emily Stevens lived in Orchard Park most of her adult life. For the past year and a half, she lived in Waterfront Health Care Facility.

She was a regular bingo player and enjoyed watching golf and football. She also enjoyed crafts.

Mrs. Muffoletto was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church.

Her husband, Vincent "Jimmy" Muffoletto, died in 1984.

She is survived by a daughter, Sharon Reader of West Falls; a brother, Richard Stevens of Depew; and a grandson.

