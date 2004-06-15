EMILY MUFFOLETTO
FEB. 16, 1911 -- JUNE 12, 2004
A Mass of Christian Burial for Emily "Mimi" Muffoletto will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, 26 Thorn Ave., Orchard Park.
Mrs. Muffoletto, a homemaker who had held various jobs, died Saturday in Millard Fillmore Hospital after a short illness. She was 93.
A Buffalo native, the former Emily Stevens lived in Orchard Park most of her adult life. For the past year and a half, she lived in Waterfront Health Care Facility.
She was a regular bingo player and enjoyed watching golf and football. She also enjoyed crafts.
Mrs. Muffoletto was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church.
Her husband, Vincent "Jimmy" Muffoletto, died in 1984.
She is survived by a daughter, Sharon Reader of West Falls; a brother, Richard Stevens of Depew; and a grandson.
