PEACE BRIDGE AUTHORITY EYES A FIRM FOR COST STUDY

The Peace Bridge Authority intends to hire Citigroup Global Markets for an assessment on how much the authority can afford to spend on building a bridge and upgrading the U.S. plaza.

"Part of the reason we're doing this is that a lot of people think the authority can afford more than it can really afford," said Ron Rienas, general manager of the Peace Bridge Authority. "So we're looking for an independent assessment.

"We want an independent, unbiased assessment of the whole financing package for this project. People have to come to the realization that there is a 'do-ability' factor for this project."

In the meantime, the authority has put off -- at least for now -- hiring the high-powered Washington law and lobbying firm Akin, Gump, Strauss & Feld to secure the authority's place in line for federal aid.

Rienas said the authority wants to know how much federal aid it would need for a project before hiring a lobbyist.

The authority sought advice from City Hall, Albany, the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority and other financial experts in deciding which firm to select for the financial assessment, Rienas said.

Friday, the authority's 10-member board gave Rienas the go-ahead to negotiate a contract with Citigroup Global Markets. The final price has not yet been determined.

The Citigroup report is expected to reveal how much money the authority will need to ask for in aid from the federal government.

State Transportation Commissioner Joseph H. Boardman, attending his first regularly scheduled meeting of the authority board as a commissioner, called the hiring important.

"I think it's critical," Boardman said. "We've got to know what's affordable here."

"It certainly will have a lot of weight," said Paul J. Koessler of Buffalo, chairman of the authority.

The adviser's report to the authority is expected in about four months.

The authority will receive the firm's report before deciding what kind of bridge to build between Buffalo and Fort Erie, Ont., and where to put the U.S. plaza, Koessler said.

"To go out and plan something we know we can't financially afford doesn't make a lot of sense," Koessler said.

Boardman said he has "no expectation" of what the adviser's report will reveal.

Koessler has previously said the authority can borrow between $110 million and $130 million. He has estimated that the total project -- done in a way that satisfies most groups pushing for a landmark design and vacates much of the existing plaza -- would cost at least $320 million.

In June 2001, the authority predicted that it would need $150 million in federal aid.

Last October, in a letter to Rep. Jack F. Quinn, R-Hamburg, the authority upped its estimate to $210 million.

