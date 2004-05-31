Tom and Cynthia Leising are spending Memorial Day in their floating downtown condo. It's a Catalina 42 sloop named "Synergy II," docked at the Buffalo Yacht Club marina.

"As soon as it's on the water, we stay on it," Cynthia said as she helped her husband rig the sails in the warm sun and cool breeze Sunday. "There's not a better place to be in Buffalo."

The frequent rain this month, however, made their usual Memorial Day weekend launch uncertain. There were 19 rainy days this month totaling 4.91 inches, significantly more than the May average of 3.35 inches, according to meteorologist Tony Ansuini of the National Weather Service's Buffalo office.

The forecast isn't all that wet, though. According to weather models, Ansuini said the Buffalo summer may be warmer than usual.

Roger Evans Sr. hopes so. He stood in line with his family Sunday to buy season passes to Martin's Fantasy Island.

"I hope we get a good summer so it makes it worth it," Evans said.

Though the park's water rides do not open until next weekend, marketing coordinator Dottie Moore said Memorial Day kicks off the busy season.

"It's not too cold or rainy," said Tina Wilson of Youngstown, whose daughter Crystal was one of more than 1,000 youths to dance at the park's annual showcase Sunday. "It's perfect."

The weather was also ideal for picnicking at Niagara Falls.

"Today is an ice cream day," said Edward Adams Jr. of Lafayette, La., who was visiting the falls for the first time.

Cindy Harris, a park manager for the Niagara Reservation State Park, said the park was busier than last year's Memorial Day weekend.

"There's a lot more people here today than there's ever been on a Sunday," said Sharon Wilson, a Mohawk, who makes and sells crafts in the park with her family. "Every day the sun is here, we'll try and be here from now on."

Rain or shine, a group of self-proclaimed diehard golfers show up at Sheridan Park golf course in the Town of Tonawanda. Sunday, they enjoyed some drinks after one of the first sunny rounds all season.

"A day like today, when it's not too hot and a little breezy, is actually better than when it's 90 degrees and you just pass out out there," said Town of Tonawanda resident Scott Wilson.

Wilson was one of 260 golfers to tee off before 3 p.m. Sunday, according to course starter Frank Brigante, who sent a foursome out every eight minutes.

Farther east on Sheridan Drive, attendants manned the parking lots of Adams Nurseries, which was a magnet for home gardeners. The business received more than 11 truckloads of greenery Friday in preparation for the weekend and sold out of topsoil, according to assistant greenhouse manager Mickey Riggi.

"The boss has a smile on his face; that's all that matters," Riggi said.

Jeff Domin, general manager of Adams for 18 years, said sales are up by 10 percent from last Memorial Day, when it was partly cloudy and cooler.

Michele and Tim Wells of the Town of Tonawanda have had a garden for 19 years and were among the green thumb set shopping at Adams.

"We've had a lot of rain, but that could be a good thing," Michele said. "It's hard to tell in May what it's going to do."

May was lost to Buffalo boaters because of bad weather, according to Buffalo Yacht Club manager Sigmund Szymanski. However, 160 boats were lowered Sunday at the club's marina in Point Abino, Ont., ushering in the summer.

"It'll start now," Szymanski said, smiling. "Soon as we get the ice cubes out of the lake."

