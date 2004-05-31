Ethel Marie Emerick, who owned several local beauty shops, died last Monday in ElderWood Health Care Center at Heathwood, Amherst, after a brief illness. She was 87.

Born Ethel Boutelle in Salamanca, she worked in the Buffalo area her entire life, opening Ethel's Beauty Salon on Utica Street in Buffalo in 1948. The shop moved several times to accommodate growing business, and she closed Emerick's Beauty Salon on Main Street in 1963.

After retiring, Mrs. Emerick worked for the Sweet Home School District, first as a crossing guard and later as a bus monitor. In the 1970s and 1980s, she worked as a switchboard operator for the Town of Tonawanda police. She also worked as an election inspector for the Erie County Board of Elections for more than 30 years.

A member of the Women's Benefits Association, New York State Association of Cosmetologists and Women's Bowling Association, Mrs. Emerick enjoyed bingo, dancing, traveling and shopping. Spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren was another favorite pastime.

Her husband of 60 years, William, died in 1994.

Survivors include a daughter, Patricia Willison of Eggertsville; a son, Paul of North Tonawanda; six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Amigone Funeral Home, 2600 Sheridan Drive, Town of Tonawanda. Burial will be private.

