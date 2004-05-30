VOLUNTEERS AT FALLS BASE HELP FAMILIES OF DEPLOYED RESERVISTS COPE WITH STRESS

TOWN OF NIAGARA -- Jackie Newman of Wheatfield has two daughters, 6 and 8, and a husband who works at American Axle in Buffalo. A normal family in every way -- until all hell breaks loose.

Her husband, Brett, is a reservist with the 914th Airlift Wing at Niagara Falls Air Reserve Base and last fall was anything but normal in the Newman household.

Maj. Brett Newman, commander of aircraft maintenance for the 914th, was in Iraq for three months.

"First of all, you don't watch the news," his wife said. "You don't know where your loved one is, and watching what's going on over there can drive you nuts. Every explosion makes you wonder, 'Is it him or not?' The children are upset, and your stress level hits the roof."

To keep her sanity, Jackie Newman turned to the air base's Family Support Center.

Several hundred family members were in the same situation, and the telephone on Laura Coseglia's desk at the base kept ringing.

"When you're sending a family member out into a war zone, you have to be worried sick," said Coseglia, the center's director. "These are reservists, but this is no longer a training mission. This is the real thing."

The program, which is sponsored by the Department of Defense, cannot help civilian airmen who may lose wages or health benefits during a conflict -- that's up to their employers -- but it has a network of service providers who can help with particular needs, from financial matters to stress management.

While Coseglia coordinates the emotional and practical support for the family members of deployed troops, the heavy-lifting jobs are supervised by Senior Master Sgt. Ed McDonald of Ransomville who runs the base's Civil Engineering Support Program with Senior Master Sgt. Eric Pressley of Cambria.

McDonald, a 30-year reservist who is also the base's fire chief, has a list of 30 tradesmen who volunteer their labor to do home repairs for the families of troops overseas. They've repaired roofs, fixed furnaces and sump pumps and serviced snowmobiles "all out of the goodness of their hearts," he said.

When 914th reservist Edwin O. Ortiz was on active duty overseas for more than two months late last year, a sewer line in his North Tonawanda house ruptured and began leaking into the basement. His wife, Lisa, daughter, Ashley, 12, and 8-year-son, Edwin M., were suddenly in a crisis situation.

After a couple of phone calls to the base, McDonald's team sprang into action. They sent master plumber Eddie Pytlik to the Ortiz home and within hours the breached pipe was fixed, a job that would have cost "a couple of grand," Ortiz estimated.

"When you're activated you got enough stress worrying about staying alive," said Ortiz, a Buffalo firefighter who returned home in January. "Thank God we've got guys back here who can take care of home issues."

Pytlik's son, Eddie Jr., is also a plumber and a reservist who is part of the base's support team. He was dispatched to an area house to fix a broken water heater just hours after coming home from duty in Iraq.

"We've got a great team of servicemen and civilians and we're all family," said McDonald. "We network with everyone we can think of to make it easier for the families at home."

The civil engineering support program especially helps the wives of deployed reservists to rest easier, said Tech. Sgt. Mike Corbett of Cheektowaga, a retired bank manager who is the center's family support technician.

"When you've got kids and you're trying to run the house alone and the washer breaks, it's quite a hassle," he said. "A service guy would cost $75 an hour, but we take care of it, and that's a big saving for the woman of the house, both in money and stress."

Families who have troops on active duty can get their mortgage rates reduced, for example. Good deals are available on prescription medicines, and although the military has a Tri-Care Health Plan, many of the local doctors don't accept it, Coseglia said. The center's job, then, is to search out doctors who will.

"The family support team and its volunteers are a vital part of our unit," said Col. James B. Roberts Jr., the base commander. "Where there were two people running a household, now there's one, and the support center tries to fill the void."

About 1,200 Air Force Reservists with the 914th and 850 Air National Guardsmen with the 107th Air Refueling Wing make up the bulk of citizen airmen who train at the Town of Niagara base.

At the height of the Iraq war last summer, up to 600 troops were deployed in and around the combat area. More than 200 remain on active duty.

For those overseas, support back home is crucial, said base spokesman Neil E. Nolf.

More than 100 guardsmen from the 107th who left for Turkey a month ago still are there, prompting the unit to create its own permanent Family Readiness Center at the base, said Lt. Col. Barry Griffith, the wing's executive officer.

"We're here so that the guys over there don't have to worry about what's happening at home and can focus on their mission," said Carole Adamczyk, the civilian coordinator from Cheektowaga whose husband, Walter, is in the National Guard.

The base's main Family Support Center -- primarily for the 914th, but for all branches of the service -- was formed in 1993 after Operation Desert Storm.

"We realized then there weren't enough support systems on the base for the families of our people serving overseas," said Coseglia, who was a reservist with the 914th at the time and has been the center's director since 1999. Her late father, Patrick, was clinic commander at the Niagara Falls base.

Jackie Newman is now a volunteer at the center. She heads the center's Key Family Member Program, an offshoot of the overall program that has a team of 50 volunteers who are assigned to the families of deployed troops.

"One person can't call 400 families," said Coseglia. "I needed help."

Town meetings are held regularly at the base for the spouses at home.

"For many families this was their first deployment, and a lot of them don't have any idea how to cope," Newman said. "We work as a team to do what we have to for these families so that the people overseas can focus on their work."

Senior Master Sgt. Cheryl Wente, health services manager with the 914th who recently returned from five months' duty in Baghdad, knows first hand the value of the Family Support Center.

"When you're over there in the middle of war, the support center is crucial to your morale," she said. "If it hadn't been for Jackie and the others here, I don't know how I would have gotten through it."

When the troops are scheduled to come home, the support center is waiting with a crisis management team, led by base chaplain, the Rev. John Gaglione.

A "partnership renewal" team helps husbands and wives get their married life back on track after the upheaval and anxiety of separation.

The center receives and mails hundreds of letters written by area schoolchildren, including the Newman daughter's class at Starpoint Elementary School.

"The letters from the kids are the best thing," Wente said. "E-mail is a good way to keep in touch, but nothing touches the heart like an actual letter . . ."

The center also takes care of the needs of troops by sending them hundreds of donated items -- everything from toiletries to toys -- by the planeload, said Corbett, the support technician.

The toys are for the Iraqi children.

"These kids have nothing," said Wente. "You should see the looks on their faces when we hand out the toys."

A family support picnic -- the first held at the base -- is planned for June 19.

"The picnic is for all branches of the service," said Nolf. "With the majority of our troops currently stateside, it's shaping up to be a real homecoming."

