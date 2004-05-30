EQUIP YOURSELF WELL

You can't play softball without the right equipment.

It starts with a glove, says Kevin Sorrentino of Sorrentino's Sports Center in Tonawanda.

Serious players, Sorrentino said, go for the "bushel basket glove" that measures 13 1/2 inches from the tip of the index finger to the bottom of the glove. Women's gloves tend to be smaller with shorter fingers and velcro to keep the glove tight on the hand. Cost for gloves can range from about $30 to $200.

Sorrentino suggests inexpensive molded cleats for footwear. They provide solid footing on diamonds and make it easier to run. They range in price from about $35 to $50.

Aluminum bats dominate softball these days and sell for about $30 on the low end. Higher-priced models go for up to $200.

Avoid striking out in office play

OK, so you signed up for the office softball league. The first thing to remember is that all the games aren't played on the field. You have to watch yourself and be careful at all times. Always remember your career is more important than your game, the job you save might be your own.

In that spirit we offer the Ten Commandments of Office Softball: 1. Never argue with the manager if he or she is your boss. 2. Never get drunk at the post-game party.

3. Never forget passes are for football.

4. Never slide into a co-worker.

5. Never swing a metal bat in anger.

6. Never complain about the way your jersey looks; the sponsor might be your boss' friend.

7. Never drink in an opposing teams bar after the game.

8. Never trash a co-worker's softball skills in the office.

9. Never complain about playing right field.

10. Smile even if you have to sit on the bench.

Be prepared to play

Softball can be a dangerous game.

"A lot of softball players aren't atheletes and they get hurt playing," said Mike Damico, head of the Northern Division of the Buffalo Softball League.

One way to avoid injury is to try "and stay in shape", Damico said."On the night of the game, you just don't want to go out there and play."

Damico offers the following suggestions for pregame preparation:

Run or jog around the field to warm up body muscles.

Do arm and leg stretching excercises

If you don't know how to slide and haven't practiced it, then don't slide.

Be aware of where players around you are, and avoid collisions.