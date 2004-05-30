ANNETTE MARSZALEK IS BRIDE OF RAYMOND SLIWINSKI

Annette B. Marszalek and Raymond J. Sliwinski were united in marriage by Cheektowaga Town Justice Thomas S. Kolbert at 3:30 p.m. Friday in Glen Park, Williamsville. A reception was given in Ilio DiPaolo's Restaurant for the daughter of Barbara Marszalek of Buffalo and the late Anthony Marszalek and the son of Raymond C. Sliwinski of Cheektowaga and Patricia Carroll of Depew. The bride is a graduate of Emerson Vocational High School and is employed as a sales clerk in a Pumpernick 'N Pastry Shoppe. A John F. Kennedy High School graduate, the bridegroom is a truck driver for D&M Plywood. They will be at home in Sloan.