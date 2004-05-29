AREA ALMANAC
Following are the weather data from the Buffalo News.
Buffalo through yesterday:
Temperature:
High/Low 63 /54 .
Normal high/low 70 /52 .
Record high 86 in 1987.
Record low 35 in 1907.
Last year's high/low 60 /48 .
Cooling Degree Days yest. 0 .
Precipitation:
Yesterday 0.13 inches.
Month to date 4.91 inches.
Normal month to date 2.99 inches.
Year to date 16.05 inches.
Normal year to date 14.69 inches.
Sunshine tomorrow:
Total possible 15 hours, 04 minutes.
Winds:
tomorrow West, 7 to 14 mph.
Air Quality: Today's forecast good .
Yesterday good .
Yesterday's offender ozone, 37 .
Sky Watch:
Sunset tonight: 8:45 pm.
Sunrise tomorrow: 5:41 am.
Moonrise today: 3:27 .
Moonset today: 3:07 .
Precipitation:
Yesterday: 0.13 inches.
Season to date: 16.05 inches.
Sunshine derby:
Number of days this year: 51 .
WNY forecast:
Temperature forecast:
Midnight: 50, 3 AM 45, 6 AM 45, 9 AM 51, Noon 60, 3 PM 63, 6 PM 62, 9 PM 55.
RealFeel Temperature:
Midnight: 50, 3 AM 46, 6 AM 46, 9 AM 53, Noon 64, 3 PM 65, 6 PM 59, 9 PM 52.
WNY Forecast:
High pressure will provide cool, dry weather across the area this weekend. Unfortunately, a storm system moving in will likely bring showers and thunderstorms at just about any time on Memorial Day. A few showers could linger Tuesday.
