AREA ALMANAC

Following are the weather data from the Buffalo News.

Buffalo through yesterday:

Temperature:

High/Low 63 /54 .

Normal high/low 70 /52 .

Record high 86 in 1987.

Record low 35 in 1907.

Last year's high/low 60 /48 .

Cooling Degree Days yest. 0 .

Precipitation:

Yesterday 0.13 inches.

Month to date 4.91 inches.

Normal month to date 2.99 inches.

Year to date 16.05 inches.

Normal year to date 14.69 inches.

Sunshine tomorrow:

Total possible 15 hours, 04 minutes.

Winds:

tomorrow West, 7 to 14 mph.

Air Quality: Today's forecast good .

Yesterday good .

Yesterday's offender ozone, 37 .

Sky Watch:

Sunset tonight: 8:45 pm.

Sunrise tomorrow: 5:41 am.

Moonrise today: 3:27 .

Moonset today: 3:07 .

Sunshine derby:

Number of days this year: 51 .

WNY forecast:

Temperature forecast:

Midnight: 50, 3 AM 45, 6 AM 45, 9 AM 51, Noon 60, 3 PM 63, 6 PM 62, 9 PM 55.

RealFeel Temperature:

Midnight: 50, 3 AM 46, 6 AM 46, 9 AM 53, Noon 64, 3 PM 65, 6 PM 59, 9 PM 52.

WNY Forecast:

High pressure will provide cool, dry weather across the area this weekend. Unfortunately, a storm system moving in will likely bring showers and thunderstorms at just about any time on Memorial Day. A few showers could linger Tuesday.