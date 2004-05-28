Men like Donald Roof do what they do because of men like George McCoy.

McCoy was a member of the 82nd Airborne Division who parachuted into Normandy, France, on June 5, 1944, at the start of the D-Day Invasion.

The 79-year-old Hamburg resident recalled descending, watching tracer bullets flying up through the night sky and thinking every one was aimed at him.

"The sky was lit up with tracers, and it was like the Germans were saying, 'Here's McCoy, let's get him.' Or at least that's what it felt like," he said.

"I was just a grunt who did my job. The heroes are the guys lying in the fields over there," he said.

Ceremonies in France marking the 60th anniversary of D-Day will include a jump by 30 members of the World War II Airborne Demonstration Team, who honor veterans like McCoy by re-creating World War II-style airdrops.

They will include Roof, of West Seneca, who served with the 82nd Airborne in Vietnam. Roof, a pipefitter at Ford Motor Co.'s Buffalo Stamping Plant in Hamburg, wasn't comfortable talking about his role.

"It's not about me. It's about the demonstration team and the guys who jumped on D-Day," he said. "We do it to honor them."

The Airborne Demonstration Team is different from the team of 11 World War II veterans -- now in their late 70s and 80s -- who have been denied permission to re-create their jump on the 60th anniversary of D-Day. The Army determined that the risk of injury was too great for the World War II veterans.

So, unless it's reversed, that decision will leave the jumping to the younger demonstration group, which remains determined to honor the older veterans.

And they do feel honored, said McCoy, who has never seen a demonstration jump but is aware of the volunteer group.

"I think it's wonderful that they think that much of what we did," he said. "I wish I was jumping with them."

The demonstration team, formed in 1995, is based in Lawton, Okla.

Members pay their own expenses, and Roof figures he has about $3,500 invested in equipment, including a parachute, uniform and M-1 carbine rifle with folding stock.

He travels to Oklahoma several times a year to participate in demonstration team activities, including air shows.

At age 59, he isn't sure how much longer his body will allow him to jump, but jumping from a World War II-era plane over Sainte Mere Eglise, the first town in France liberated on D-Day, "will be the jump of a lifetime. I can't wait," he said.

Team members will jump from about 1,000 feet with about 125 pounds of gear. The low altitude and round parachutes are designed to get troops on the ground as quickly as possible, an experience completely different from sky diving, which Roof also has done.

"You have about four seconds to deploy your reserve chute (if the main chute doesn't open). You can steer them," he said of the military chutes. "But it's like steering the Queen Mary."

The team was formed by Richard Wolf, a retired Army Special Forces first sergeant, and has about 130 members, according to Craig Singhaus, public affairs officer.

"We're not a bunch of rich playboys. We do it to honor the old guys, so they know they're not forgotten," said Singhaus, a Maryland resident.

Roof's wife of 34 years, Diane, and four of their five children plan to travel to France for the event. She said she supports her husband's jumping, adding, "He looks pretty nice in his uniform."

When Roof travels to Oklahoma, he usually goes by car, a 22-hour trek.

"I don't like to fly," he said.

Information on the demonstration team is available at its Web site, www.wwiiadt.com.

