GLAVINE JUST MISSES METS' FIRST NO-HITTER

NEW YORK - Tom Glavine took his shot at ending the New York Mets' no-hit jinx, only to fall short -- just like everybody else.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner came within four outs of the first no-hitter in the Mets' 43-season history, blanking the Colorado Rockies, 4-0, Sunday.

Kit Pellow doubled off the right-field fence with two outs in the eighth inning at Shea Stadium, and Glavine finished with his first career one-hitter.

"As soon as he hit it, I knew it was over," Glavine said.

That wasn't the only outstanding pitching performance in the National League, however. Arizona ace Randy Johnson followed up his perfect game with a 4-3 victory in Florida, and Cincinnati's Cory Lidle shut out visiting Houston, 7-0.

As for Glavine, he joined the long list of star pitchers who flirted with a no-hitter for New York, including Tom Seaver, Dwight Gooden and David Cone.

Nolan Ryan began his career with the Mets, but threw all of his record seven no-hitters elsewhere. Seaver, Gooden and Cone also pitched no-hitters for other teams.

"Believe me, a no-hitter or a perfect game, that's the last thing I expect to do," Glavine said. "I've got a better chance of going 4-for-4."

Glavine (6-2) retired his first 18 batters before a leadoff walk in the seventh inning. He struck out eight and walked one in the best outing of his stellar career.

"He had them tied up in knots," Mets manager Art Howe said. "Inside, away -- that's pitching."

It was the longest any Mets pitcher maintained a no-hitter since David Cone went 7 1/3 innings against Houston on April 28, 1992.

Johnson proves good enough

MIAMI -- The only perfect game Randy Johnson had on his mind was the one Tom Glavine was pursuing.

"During the course of the game, I asked if he had gotten it," Johnson said. "I knew there was going to be a perfect game possibly somewhere. It just wasn't mine."

Indeed, he wasn't perfect again, nor was Glavine, but Johnson was still good enough to extend his dominance over the Florida Marlins.

Johnson didn't allow a baserunner until the third inning in his first outing since throwing a perfect game against Atlanta last week, and the Arizona Diamondbacks used a four-run, two-out rally in the fifth inning against Dontrelle Willis to win, 4-3.

Johnson extended his string of consecutive batters retired to 39 over his last three starts -- two shy of Jim Barr's major league record set for San Francisco in 1972. But the run ended when Abraham Nunez led off the third with a double.

In seven innings, Johnson (5-4) allowed four hits and two runs with five strikeouts for Arizona, which won for only the third time in its last 11 games.

Fatherhood agrees with Wakefield

BOSTON -- His teammates see the bags under his eyes. They know that Tim Wakefield could use some sleep. He hasn't gotten as much as he's used to the past week since becoming a father May 15.

"They are laughing at me right now," Wakefield said. "They know what it's like."

Wakefield could have used a pillow in the dugout between innings Sunday. He settled for an early six-run cushion and cruised through seven innings to help the Boston Red Sox complete a three-game sweep with a 7-2 victory over the Blue Jays.

The Red Sox (27-17) moved 10 games over .500 for the first time this season. It was the third time they swept a three-game series.

Wakefield (4-2) faced three batters in each of the first three innings and four in each of his last three. His only tough inning was the fourth, when the Blue Jays scored twice.

"Fatherhood seems to agree," Red Sox manager Terry Francona said. "Probably a good thing because I don't think he can take it back. Not in my math. But he's a good pitcher."

Around the horn

Vladimir Guerrero homered, Jose Guillen hit a three-run double and the Angels completed a three-game sweep of the Orioles with an 8-3 victory.The Angels are a major league-best 29-15. . . . Tino Martinez's bases-loaded single in the 10th inning gave the Devil Rays a 5-4 victory over the Indians and their first four-game winning streak of the season. . . . Enrique Wilson went 3 for 5 in an 8-3 victory for the Yankees over the Rangers and 5 for 11 in the series, in which the Rangers won the first two games. Wilson also had his first two homers of the season and just missed another with a 400-foot out to the deepest part of the ballpark in his first at-bat Sunday.

Cory Lidle pitched his third career shutout and Ken Griffey Jr. hit a two-run homer, leading the Reds over the Astros, 7-0, Cincinnati's fifth straight win. . . . Mike Hampton pitched six scoreless innings for his first win of the season and homered, leading the Braves over the Dodgers, 5-1. . . . Matt Clement earned his team-best sixth win, Aramis Ramirez hit a three-run homer in the first inning, and the Cubs held on for a 4-3 victory over the Cardinals.