DUNKIRK MAN PLEADS GUILTY TO MANSLAUGHTER

A Dunkirk man has pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the shooting of James Lathan last year.

The charge was reduced from a second-degree murder in Chautauqua County Court late Wednesday as part of a plea deal. Alexis Tuffino, 26, of West Second Street, was accused of shooting Lathan at his Cherry Street, Jamestown, apartment last September.

The district attorney believes the shooting was drug related.

Sentencing is set for June 28 before County Judge John Ward.