WNY MUST ACT TO KEEP OUR BEST AND BRIGHTEST

As reported in The News, the University at Buffalo graduated 7,100 students this month. UB is a fine school. There is no doubt about that. We should indeed be proud of the number and the caliber of the students that this institution of higher learning attracts. Oh, but wait, did you hear that noise? What is that? That is the sound of the graduates going back home from whence they came and the Western New York natives heading off to greener economic pastures to put their degrees to good use.

As these graduates leave, so does this depressed area's chance for recovery. What are our leaders doing to retain this educated, professional population base? Wake up and smell the coffee before these grads are buying their morning joe in another city.

Cathy Eggert

North Tonawanda