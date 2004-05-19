THEE COFFEE HOUSE BREWS UP A GOOD TIME

With the Walden Galleria off-limits after 4 p.m., and the price of a movie peaking at $8 a show, teens are clamoring for new places to hang out. Enter Thee Coffee House in East Aurora, where teens can come and unwind with a cup of caffeine and a cozy couch.

Thee Coffee House reminds one of Spot Coffee in Buffalo with its inviting couches and coffee tables. The large screen TV, books and board games, and message board on the wall are reminiscent of someone's basement. However, the affordable drinks and snacks as well as the teen-friendly atmosphere are all its own.

Thee Coffee House opened in January 2002 under the name Big Daddy's Refuge. It was originally an effort led by Anita Pfeiffer and a team of adults to create a place where kids could hang out in a safe, positive environment. After forming a board, registering as a non-profit agency, and using plenty of donated time and materials they turned what had been a storage room into a coffee house.

At first, Big Daddy's had a brightly colored, youthful look to it, aimed mostly at middle school and younger high school students and staffed by parents and volunteers. However, as word spread, so did the audience. Older high school kids began frequenting Big Daddy's, and there was a need to grow and change as their focus evolved.

It took a lot of planning and brainstorming meetings, but the board decided to hire four new employees: Mike Bell, a sophomore at Canisius College; Dawnette Dawson, another sophomore at Canisius College; Joe Renaldo, a sophomore at Buffalo State College; and Greg Giles, a senior at East Aurora High School. Jeremy Morlock, a sophomore at the University at Buffalo, who had begun working in January 2003, was promoted from manager to general manager.

In February the new management team began making major changes at the renamed "Thee Coffee House." Hours of operation expanded from 18 to 36 hours a week, adding Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The general decor was toned down to appeal to an older audience until it resembled a college lounge and coffee house all rolled into one.

"New people are coming into Thee Coffee House every day," said Morlock. "Our audience is pretty broad now, ranging from 13 year olds to college students."

Morlock has big plans for its future. Bands are booked for Friday and Saturday nights through the end of May, and other activities are planned for other times, as well. He hopes these activities will boost Thee Coffee House's appeal.

Thee Coffee House has its largest crowds on weekends, although the amount of people at any given time fluctuates. However, even when a loud rock band was playing one recent Saturday night, the music was never too loud for conversation.

"I'd been to Thee Coffee House before we played here," said Ryan Serrett, lead singer of Undefined, the band that played Saturday. "Thee Coffee House has a really nice atmosphere. It seemed cool, like a good place to chill."

***

Thee Coffee House is at 679 Main St. in East Aurora (behind the Aurora Theater). Call 655-3237 for more information.

Lizz Schumer is a junior at Immaculata Academy.