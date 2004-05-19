Robert Williams, of Buffalo, died at home May 9, 2004, following a short illness.

He was 62.

Mr. Williams attended Seneca High School. He worked for DCA, a company that made English muffins, for about 10 years until it closed in the mid-1980s.

He enjoyed playing chess and reading.

Survivors include his wife Lydia; three daughters, Yvette McCarley, Jennifer Coleman and Chablis Williams, all of Buffalo; a son, Jason of Buffalo; a sister, Gloria Miller of Yuba City, Calif.; a brother, Jeff of Buffalo; and seven grandchildren.

[D/Williams].