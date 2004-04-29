Forever Elmwood is looking for volunteers in an on-going effort to tend its three community gardens. Two gardens flank the corners of North Street and Elmwood Avenue; the third is located at the triangle of Bidwell, Elmwood and Potomac. All skill levels are welcome.

There is an organized cleanup at 9 a.m. Saturday at Forever Elmwood's field office at 410 Elmwood Ave. Contact executive director Bob Franke for more information at 881-0707.

Volunteers are needed in Erie County to train as Literacy Volunteers tutors. Many adults are waiting for the free services of a tutor so that they can improve their reading and/or English language skills. National findings show that one in five area residents is functionally illiterate. Since 1965 Literacy Volunteers has provided free services to Erie County adults.

The tutor and student determine meeting times and locations. For information, call 876-8991.

The Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) is recruiting individuals who are 55 or older for a myriad of ways to become involved in the community.

Sponsored by the Erie County Department of Senior Services, various sites are seeking enthusiastic and committed people who want to make a difference:

The Lorthlorien Therapeutic Riding Center in East Aurora, where staff needs help to provide instruction in therapeutic horseback riding for individuals who have mental, physical, emotional and learning disabilities.

Hopevale, a residential facility in Hamburg for young people need support and guidance, is seeing loving "grandmas" to share their hobbies, humor and understanding.

Graycliff, the Frank Lloyd Wright building that is being restored, can use help with mowing the lawn, cleaning windows, providing information over the phone, helping in the gift shop and giving tours.

Community Concern's Friendly Visitor Program matches volunteers with Southtowns area residents who look forward to having conversation over a cup of coffee.

Call RSVP at 858-7548 for further information.

Also, contact the Volunteer Center of the United Way at 887-2690 or visit its Web site at www.uwbec.org for details of other volunteer opportunities.