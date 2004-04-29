BLACKS FAILING TO PROMOTE THEIR HISTORY

When a historical association brings its national meeting here next year to commemorate the centennial of the Niagara Movement, it'll be a chance to showcase this region's rich black history and its potential as a cultural tourism destination.

Lots of people who are supposed to get that sort of thing -- but often didn't -- now seem to.

The Buffalo & Erie County Historical Society is looking for ways to partner with black cultural groups for the celebration. And the Buffalo Niagara Convention & Visitors Bureau is ready to promote centennial events.

It's a welcome recognition by such institutions of the importance of black history.

So whoever thought the weak link in all this might turn out to be . . . you guessed it . . . black groups themselves.

At a meeting last week at the Langston Hughes Institute to share plans, the major black cultural organizations were conspicuous by their absence.

There was someone from Ontario's tourism agency, mindful that W.E.B. DuBois and others met in Fort Erie when organizing what would evolve into the NAACP. There also was someone from Murphy Orchards, the Burt farm where it's believed that slaves hid while traveling the Underground Railroad to Canada.

There were representatives from the Historical Society and from the Afro-American Historical Association of the Niagara Frontier, which helped pull the meeting together.

The folks who weren't there were the representatives of the major black cultural venues and tourism groups that have the expertise and who'll benefit most from any tourism effort built around the centennial -- and who complain loudest when they're left out.

Institutions like the Colored Musicians Club, Ujima Theatre, the Michigan Street Baptist Church and Motherland Connextions have to be key players in efforts to build a cultural tourism market around this region's black history.

Such groups can't do it alone. They have to have support -- financial and otherwise -- from the community.

But it undermines everything a lot of those same people have worked for when they finally get major institutions to the table, and the black seats are empty.

"There's no point in hollering and screaming if you're not at the table," acknowledged Agnes Baine, executive director of the African-American Cultural Center, who helped organize the meeting but didn't make it because of a doctor's appointment. "This is an opportunity for us to really grab hold of a piece of our history and be in the forefront."

"We move slow, and when we move slow, we miss opportunities," said Dorothy Hill, Langston Hughes executive director.

This is a huge opportunity. The local Afro-American Historical Association has landed the national meeting of the Association for the Study of African-American Life and History for October 2005.

When those historians return home, what are they going to say about Buffalo's ability to celebrate its own history? Will our venues be "tourism-ready" with attractions an outsider would want to see?

Those questions need to be answered now, not in September 2005.

The Historical Society, for instance, envisions collaborating with a theater group to dramatize some of the museum's black history exhibits. And the CVB is offering its Web site for discussions and to list centennial events and prevent scheduling conflicts.

It's the type of "buy-in" from the larger community that black groups have rightly demanded for years. Now that they have it, the least they can do is show up.

