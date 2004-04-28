HERMAN M. WILLIAMS, COSTUME DESIGNER

Herman M. Williams, an award-winning costume designer known as Marcel Christian, died April 14, 2004, in Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Brooklyn. He was 58.

He died of colon cancer, his family said.

The Buffalo native attended Bishop Ryan High School and then left the area to join the Marine Corps. A brief time later, he moved to New York City.

Mr. Williams earned a bachelor's degree in theater at Brooklyn College while studying with various theater groups.

He designed clothes for professional singing groups, including Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes, the Delphonics and the Isley Brothers.

He also designed hundreds of costumes over the years as resident costume designer at Nuyorican Poets Cafe, an arts organization that has won acclaim for innovative poetry, music, hip-hop, video, visual arts, comedy and theater.

Mr. Williams won two Audelco Awards for excellence in black theater, one in 1998 for his work on Rome Neal's adaptation of Shakespeare's "Julius Caesar" and the other in 1994 for Susan Sherman's adaptation of "Shango de Ima."

He carved out a reputation for flamboyant theatricality.

"With no Technicolor competition, there can be no multicolor progress," the costume designer reminded his fellow nominees, as he accepted his 1998 Audelco Award for his work on "Julius Caesar Set in Africa."

"His lanky, double-breasted stride across the stage of Aaron Davis Hall should have earned him another Audelco for Best Runway," according to the Village Voice's account of the awards ceremony.

He stayed close to his Buffalo relatives, said Donald Williams of Buffalo, an uncle, and often traveled here from New York for holiday visits.

"He designed African outfits for me and my wife when we renewed our vows on our 27th anniversary," his uncle said. "He was dynamic."

In addition to designing clothes, Mr. Williams also wrote plays and poems and was an actor.

In 1985, Mr. Williams began work as a social worker for the New York City Department of Human Resources, and he helped provide services and guidance to AIDS patients.

He is survived by a son, Kevon M. Johnson of Brooklyn.

Services were last Wednesday in Brooklyn. He was buried the same day.

A memorial service will be at 7 p.m. Monday in Nuyorican Poets Cafe in New York City.

