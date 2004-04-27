PANEL OKS USE OF PARK FOR RALLY BY MOTORCYCLISTS

A Niagara County Legislature committee agreed Monday to let the organizers of a giant motorcycle rally use a county park for $650.

The Public Works Committee approved a contract with Niagara Thunder for five days' use of Oppenheim Park on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Wheatfield as headquarters for its event.

Arnold J. Pieroni, who with Joseph Williams is organizing the event, said as many as 10,000 motorcycles are expected to be on hand at various times during the event, scheduled from July 7 to 11.

Niagara Thunder will have to post a $100,000 security deposit on the park and at least $1 million worth of insurance for the county.

"It's more like a convention," said Pieroni, who said the event is expected to be upscale. He said the average age of the bikers taking part will be 45 to 60 and their average income would be $75,000 to $125,000.

"These are high-end people," Pieroni said.

Parks employees will be on hand during normal park hours to remove garbage once the guests put it in the garbage cans.

The contract specifies the two sides' cleanup duties.

Summit Park Mall will also be part of the event. Pieroni said an 18-ride midway is to be set up, along with vendors' booths.

Bikers will have to pay $100 to participate in the whole event or $30 for an individual day.

Vendors will pay $450 to $1,800, depending on the size of their booths.

On another topic, the county agreed to sponsor a grant application sought by a Wheatfield snowmobile club for extending and maintaining snowmobile trails in the county.

No county land would be used for the trails, but state regulations say snowmobile clubs may access the grant money only through county governments, according to Gary Broderick, trail coordinator for the Shawnee Sno-Chiefs.

At the moment, $20 of the state's $25 snowmobile registration fee goes to a state trail fund.

The Sno-Chiefs are seeking $175 for each of the county's 26 miles of trails.

The state budget proposed by Gov. George E. Pataki contains a provision to raise the registration fee to $45 for members of a snowmobile club and $100 for nonmembers. However, the grant funds available would rise to $495 per mile for trail maintenance.

Existing routes run from Niagara Falls Boulevard to Lower Mountain Road in Cambria and to Five Corners in Pendleton.

Broderick said the club wants to extend a route to South Transit Road, enabling a linkup with existing Erie County trails.

Sno-Chiefs President Joe Hebeler said the club, which counts 70 families as members, has bought a $15,000 reconditioned trail-grooming machine.

