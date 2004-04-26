MIKULA REALLY TURNS ON THE JUICE AT LANCASTER

Drag racer Andy Mikula first put on the lights for his fellow racers during Lancaster Raceway Park's season opener Friday night and then later put the lights out on this same competition in a somewhat bizarre turn of events.

Mikula beat Mark Carroll in the Street Class final to begin his season on a successful note. If Mikula, who is an electrician by trade, had not solved a problem that prevented the track lights from coming on as daylight faded, all racing would have ended after the first round.

Lancaster began its weekly IHRA drag show at 7 p.m. Darkness set in at 8:30 but when track officials pulled the switch no lights came on. Mikula was summoned for assistance.

Working out of the track bucket truck, Mikula, with assistance from Lancaster track worker Dave Hill, worked on poles at two different locations. Shortly after 9, the lights came up and racing resumed. Mikula would then get back behind the wheel and complete the evening with a victory in the Street final just after 10:30.

"They had a problem up top on the switch gear," said Mikula of the lighting problem. "They needed the proper voltage. We just killed the main power and got up in the bucket truck and I also had to repair a wire that fell off one of the lugs up there on the switch gear. It was a pretty simple fix."

Mikula also found irony in the fact that he beat Carroll, whose team gave valuable assistance to him earlier in his career.

"I ran with Mark Carroll, who is a nice guy and good competitor," said Mikula. "His brother Rex let me drive his car to the Pro class second place in the points here in 1998."

So far, Mikula's racing season has gone better than his offseason. His brother Michael died this past winter from cancer.

"I lost not only my brother but my best friend," said Mikula, still fighting back some tears. "I miss him so bad. I'm dedicating this whole season to him. He was my crew chief for many years and just a lot of inspiration. This business is tough. If I got discouraged from time to time, Michael always had the right thing to say to me to keep me going. He was a major part of our team and a huge loss for us."

Another Andy, Super Pro driver Andy Gregoire, beat Joe Passero in this final to serve notice that he wants to again be Lancaster Super Pro champion as he was two years ago.

"You got to start out the season strong as these guys are tough and if we can hit them early it's a big advantage," said Gregoire. "We're prepared and that's what you got to be."

Other drag winners Friday: Ken Babiak, Bikes; Don Becker, Sleds, Dave Adams, Heavy; Jim Sobczynski, Pro.

George wins at Genesee

Scott George took off from the pole and easily won the DIRT Sportsman 25-lap event during Genesee Speedway's season opener Saturday night. Pat Vigneri was a distant second by a full straightaway.

"I really don't know how easy it was but the car drove great," said George, who is Ransomville's defending DIRT Sportsman champion. "It had good power, good bite and felt comfortable, which is what I was hoping for since we haven't raced since last year."

Despite the fact that Saturday's win puts George at the top of the Genesee point race he will race infrequently there this season. He will race weekly on Friday's at Ransomville and spend most Saturdays at home with his family.

Beamer Guzzardi won the DIRT Pro Stock main event over Butch Zimmerman but it was Jipper Ortiz who stole the show. Ortiz got to Genesee Speedway late after finishing second at Canandaigua Speedway earlier in the day. He had to start at the back of the 18-car field and soared through the pack, placing third.

Teammates Jim Johnson and Dave DuBois put on a torrid battle for the Super Stock feature honors, which were eventually earned by Johnson. Mark Loveland dominated the Street Stock main event as did T.J. Newton in the Mini Stocks.

Genesee put down new clay on its track last fall and Saturday's racing surface for the most part was fairly smooth and fast with just a few rough spots. new track preparation machines also have been added to help the racing surface.

Winners Saturday at McKean County Raceway were: David Scott, Late Model; A.J. Young, Super Stock; Randy Hall, Sportsman; Ryan Learn, Street Stock; Dan Hess, Mini Stock.

