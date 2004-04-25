26 LINE UP FOR RUN AT COUNTY'S 18 SCHOOL BOARD SEATS

Twenty-six people will appear on the ballots next month for 18 School Board seats in the county's seven central school districts.

Twenty of those candidates will vie for office in the May 18 school elections, while six incumbents will run unopposed -- two each in the Barker, Wilson and Niagara-Wheatfield school districts. Candidates had to file their petitions Monday to run for office.

Lewiston-Porter appears to have the most hotly contested board election.

Incumbent Trustee Louis M. Palmeri is teaming with newcomers David Shaubert and Leonard Palumbo to try to unseat board President James W. Leighton and board Vice President Gretchen M. Baxter.

Palmeri said he wants a board made up of people "who are for the students and the taxpayers. We believe the school district should be able to do more with less by spending less money and using what they have more efficiently." He accused the current board majority of trying to please the district's professional staff at the expense of students and taxpayers.

Palmeri said the board hired a new middle school principal last year for $75,000, then approved a contract that raised her salary to $84,500 three months later.

"The board gave a 12 percent increase to an employee who had only been working here for three months. That shouldn't happen," he said.

Leighton, who attended Lewiston-Porter, said he represents the students and taxpayers as much as Palmeri.

"I have a vested interest in doing that. I have a child in the third grade. I've lived here 45 years of my life," he said.

Baxter said she spends a lot of time volunteering at the district campus and loves working with the students, their families and the district staff. She said she tries to make decisions based on what is best for the students, their families and the whole community.

"You have to gradually get everyone working together to effect change. Everyone has to be on the same page -- something that takes time and effort -- to get things done," she said.

She said her goal "is to put children first. . . . It doesn't do any good to vote against a district budget because you feel the teachers get paid too much." Palmeri and Trustee Edward M. Lilly voted against the proposed 2004-05 budget Wednesday night.

Shaubert, a lieutenant colonel in the New York Air National Guard and the comptroller for the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Base, said he wants to make district administrators accountable to students and the public.

Palumbo, who works for the Niagara Cerebral Palsy Association, is concerned about the correlation between money and test scores. He noted that spending and tax rates continue to go up, but the district's Regents examination scores declined. Noting that teachers in some private schools make less money than public school teachers but their students do better on Regents exams, he said: "So the argument that money is going to equate to better teachers may not always be true. It might be the case for some, but it's not the case for all. You can't generalize."

In the financially strapped Newfane School District, a tight contest is developing. Residents Boyd Cooper, Wencan Lu and Mahdokht "Mahee" Kappus will attempt to unseat board incumbents Lois Farley, Anthony LaRose and James Reineke. The top two vote-getters will serve five-year terms, while the person taking third will complete the last three years of former Trustee Judy Naylor.

The Starpoint election will have no incumbents; Trustees Bonnie S. Fiegel and Kathleen A. Saunders have opted not to run for re-election. A third seat also is available because former Trustee Bonnie R. Gifford left office last fall.

Five candidates -- Virginia L. Demjanenko of Beach Ridge Road, Mark E. Ewart of Mapleton Road, Gary D. Braun of Oakwood Drive, Mary C. Brown of Kriston Lane and Kelly Zarcone of Lakeview Court -- have filed petitions to run for those board seats.

The same holds true for the Royalton-Hartland Board of Education, where four newcomers are competing for three board seats, two for three-year terms. The third-place winner will complete the final year of former Trustee Pauline Wittcop's term. Wittcop left office for health reasons.

The four candidates are: Daniel Bragg of Washington Avenue, Gasport; Deborah Brown of Rochester Road, Gasport; and Susan Hughes and William Howell, both neighbors on Cottage Road, Town of Lockport. Incumbent board members John Marotta, Kathleen Vance and David Hartley, who temporarily filled in for Wittcop, decided not to run for office this year.

