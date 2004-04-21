BOARD TACKLES ROOF PROBLEM

The Tonawanda Board of Education on Tuesday night grappled with the problem of a severely damaged administration building roof and no money to fix it.

The damage became apparent April 7, when several leaks were discovered in the office and plaster from the ceiling began peeling. An inspection of the roof determined it was pooling about five tons of water. After the water was pumped off the roof, it was discovered that the surface was blistered and severely deteriorated.

"It was actually subject to collapse if we didn't get the water off it," said Paul Maziarz, director of buildings and grounds.

Chris Gannon of Grove Roofing helped district officials inspect the damage and recommended that the roof be replaced. The company offered a price of $36,500 to remove loose gravel and install a layer of insulation. Gannon also said the district should have a plumber clean out the drainage system.

"The roof is beyond its life expectancy," Gannon said. "I'm really surprised it's not leaking as much as it should be."

However, with the district facing current spending freezes and staff cuts next year, officials said they couldn't afford to repair the roof completely if they don't have to. Maziarz said he intends to continue to use a pumping system to rid the roof of any excess water.

"(In) my opinion, I don't think we can do anything," he said.

Peter Michaelsen, assist superintendent of finance, agreed.

"Truth be told, if it were my house, you'd be having that pump up there a long time," Michaelsen said. "We need to nurse the roof as long as possible until we can get enough money (to pay for repairs)."