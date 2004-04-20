MAN, WOMAN HELD IN CASE INVOLVING STOLEN SHOES

Detectives said they arrested a man and woman Monday night after one of them tried to sell some stolen shoes.

Detective James Galie said he and Detective Celestine Booze arrested Maurice Brown, 40, of Pierce Avenue, and his girlfriend, Annie Hayes, 45, of the same address, in an April 3 burglary at 1528 Whitney Ave.

They charged Brown with second-degree burglary, a felony. They charged Hayes with criminal possession of stolen property. The victim caught Brown in the house and chased him out with a brick, Galie said. Hayes then tried to sell the shoes to the wrong person.

"She sold the shoes to a friend of the victim, some ugly green snakeskin shoes," Galie said.