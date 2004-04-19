State legislators could take a small step toward closing a huge budget gap by making it easier to add a little wine to your dinner menu. New York's wine and supermarket industries are seeking a budget measure that would end a post-Prohibition ban on wine sales in supermarkets, a measure that could boost both wine sales and wine production.

The measure also could add an estimated $130 million to state tax revenues, but the real gain could come -- as it has in other states -- from enhancing the consumer market here and, as a result, encouraging state vineyards and wineries to increase quality and production.

The proposal is supported by most of the state's grape growers and wine producers as well as, obviously, the food retail industry. It is opposed by liquor store owners and liquor distributors -- who might see profit margins drop in a more competitive scenario, even if overall sales increase -- and by a union that represents liquor store workers.

It has not drawn significant opposition from anti-drunk driving organizations. Nor should it, considering food stores already sell beer, and the same regulations and penalties for violations would apply. The salient arguments are economic.

The markets and vintners should win this one. Thirty-five states already allow such sales, without major problems. The Tops market chain, for example, sells wine in Ohio. Only 10 states besides New York have bans, the remaining four limiting all liquor sales to state-run stores.

The potential gains also include an estimated 3,000 new jobs in vineyards and the wine industry. The state's $3 billion grape and wine industry needs the boost, having slipped from second place behind California to third in production behind Washington state.

This measure would not only enhance competition but increase local wine sales within New York. Supermarkets want consumers to be able to pick up a bottle of wine to go with the foods they're buying for dinner -- a chance now banned under the state's 1930s liquor laws.

Competition should prove most beneficial to the consumer, who may see wine prices drop. But it also is an understandable worry for small liquor store owners, especially. The number of such stores has dropped dramatically already in a state that makes it tough for small businesses.

Experience in other states, though, shows that grocery store wine sales, like supermarket flower sales, tend to stay mainly low-cost and basic. Liquor stores -- which remain the sole outlets for harder liquors -- could benefit from the increased consumer interest so long as they continue to offer advice, service and far greater variety.

Proponents also suggest awarding two sales-permit "medallions" to each current store, allowing them to use one for a second location -- something now legally prohibited -- or sell it as a valuable asset. We think the law should go further than that.

Lawmakers ought to ensure that this legislation creates a level playing field. That means liquor stores also ought to gain the right to sell food items, and the same kind of multiple-store ownership rights that supermarket and convenience store chains now enjoy.

A little cheese, please, with that wine.