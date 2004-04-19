HUNDREDS DON COSTUMESAS ROME MARKS BIRTHDAY

Hundreds of fans of ancient Rome dressed up as gladiators and marched by the ruins of the forums Sunday to mark the birthday of the city, which legend says was founded 2,757 years ago on April 21.

The actual anniversary is Wednesday, but the "gladiators," sporting helmets and armed with spears, turned out to stroll down Via dei Fori Imperiali, which is closed to traffic on Sundays.

The boulevard leads to the Colosseum, Rome's monument that once was the scene of bloody gladiatorial combat to thrill the masses.

The enthusiasts came from as far away as the United States, Hungary, France and Germany.

Legend has it that Rome was founded by twin brothers Romulus and Remus on April 21, 753 B.C.

"I'm retired military from the United States Air Force, and this is my hobby," said Dan Hight of Utah, who was dressed up as Vespasian, the emperor who began construction of the Colosseum during his rule from A.D. 69 to 79.

Also portrayed were Roman senators, soldiers and a vestal virgin, representing a select group of young girls whose duties included tending the sacred fire.

Russian oil magnate heads 'rich list' survey in Britain

LONDON (AP) -- Russian oil magnate Roman Abramovich is the richest person in Britain, according to a newspaper-compiled wealth list released Sunday.

Abramovich, who moved to Britain last year after buying London's Chelsea soccer team, is worth $13.8 billion, the Sunday Times reported.

The newspaper said his vast fortune, generated from shareholdings in oil, aluminum and pharmaceuticals companies, had knocked the Duke of Westminster into second place on the "rich list."

The duke, who owns huge parcels of land in central London and elsewhere, is worth $9.2 billion, according to the survey.

According to the survey, the combined wealth of Britain's richest 1,000 people has risen from $286.78 billion in 2003 to $372.45 billion this year, a record increase of about 30 percent.

The Sunday Times' Top 10: 1. Abramovich, $13.8 billion; 2. Duke of Westminster, $9.2 billion; 3. Hans Rausing, $9.1 billion; 4. Philip Green, retail, $6.6 billion; 5. Lakshmi Mittal, steel, $6.4 billion; 6. Richard Branson, airline and music, $4.78 billion; 7. Kirsten and Jorn Rausing, inheritance, investments, $4.73 billion; 8. Bernie and Slavica Ecclestone, Formula One, $4.27 billion; 9. Charlene and Michel De Carvalho, Heineken, $4.15 billion; 10. David and Simon Reuben, property, metal, $4.04 billion.

North Korean leader in China for talks

BEIJING (AP) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Il arrived today in China for discussions with President Hu Jintao about the North's nuclear weapons program and to ask for economic assistance, South Korean media reported.

China's Foreign Ministry would not confirm Kim's arrival in Beijing and said it had "no information" on the meeting.

Hu and Kim were expected to discuss the North's nuclear program, a step that could jump-start the process of determining when the next round of six-nation talks on the issue will be. The last meeting, aimed at persuading North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons program, ended in February without much progress and the participants -- which also include South Korea, the United States, Japan and Russia -- agreed to resume talks before July.