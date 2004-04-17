THIS IS THE BEST TIME OF THE YEAR

Scott Moore, a 2002 graduate of Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion, Ind., is director of the junior high student ministry and student facility at Eastern Hills Wesleyan Church.

Out of the 365 days, 12 months and 52 weeks, I don't know a better time of the year than what we are experiencing right now.

I am a rookie Buffalonian, if you will allow me, and these winters are something that take time to get used to. With all the wind, snow and then the ice, it just never seems to reach an end. I am sure for a lot of you, it is just old hat, this weather fits you perfectly and I applaud you for allowing your skin to thicken to such a degree. But, for the rest of us, we will continue to grind out those cold days in order to reach, once again, this time of year.

Some of you are reading this and wondering to yourself, what is so great about this time of the year? Summer is what you are waiting for. You realize that there is a plethora of sales going on in the mall, and for some of you baseball season is starting and that evokes an "amen." But, come on, spring time in Buffalo is not something to write home about, at least that's what they tell us on the Weather Channel. Or is it? Let me give you my side of the story, then maybe you can see the beauty in what is happening around us this time of the year.

First off, there is the obvious. The snow has disappeared! Sure, there may be a few more flakes that hit the ground but for the most part we are done seeing that frigid, not so kind, friend of ours.

Secondly, it is the Easter season. For many of us, this is the most precious season of the year. Christmas is wonderful because of the coming of Jesus Christ, but Easter is the remarkable remembrance of the completion of Christ's purpose here on Earth. Without this season, I would not be who I am today and would not have the tremendous hope for my future.

So, let us review. The first reason is lack of snow and the second is Easter, simple enough? Well, that's it! These two things make this the best time of the year.

Do you get it? No? OK, let me continue. We have all heard before that 1 1=2 and that will go on until the end of time, but how about this Buffalo equation -- No more snow Easter season = CHANGE.

Excuse me -- change? Since when has change been that exciting? I understand that response. Most of the time change is not something that a majority of people often invite into their lives. It is not something, for most us, that comes naturally. Well, sorry to say, it probably will not come easy this time, either. Yes, individually speaking, the invitation of disappearing snow is easy and the Easter season is exciting, but coming up with the desired answer is what often never adds up for us. For all intents and purposes, this past week could be considered as post-Easter week. The reason I say this is because on April 9 our churches were filled with people who most likely heard the message of Christ's death on the cross. We heard how he endured so much pain and suffering for us even though he did not deserve an ounce of it. Most of all, we heard that because of that suffering we now can have our sins forgiven and have an opportunity to live with him for eternity -- an opportunity to live a life of meaning, which brings joy and satisfaction to all who grab ahold of this teaching.

I know for myself, when I hear a message such as this, it brings up thoughts of my life and how I am living it. Am I doing OK or is there change that is needed in my life? In the book of James (1:22-24) it says, "Do not merely listen to the word, and so deceive yourselves. Do what it says. Anyone who listens to the word but does not do what it says is like a man who looks at his face in a mirror and, after looking at himself, goes away and immediately forgets what he looks like."

It has been a week since the teaching has taken place in your life. It has been a week since those thoughts arose in your minds. It has been a whole week for you to act upon those thoughts and make a positive change personally. It has also been a week for you to decide that you have seen what Christ has done for you. Because of that, you see yourself in a new light, but for whatever reason you have decided to forget that image and resist change.

This morning, when you looked into that mirror you probably saw an imperfection that could be easily fixed. Because it could be easily fixed, you did what was necessary and moved on about your day. I pray that God has shown himself to you, and you will see yourself in a new way. Change is not natural, but, as we all know from experience, it can be the best thing for us.