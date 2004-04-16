POLICE & COURTS

Man gets 25 years to life in fatal shooting at deli

LOCKPORT -- A Niagara Falls man was sentenced to 25 years to life Thursday by Niagara County Judge Sara Sheldon Sperrazza for the shooting death of a man last summer.

Bernard V. Tyler, 24, of 23rd Street, Niagara Falls, would not cooperate with a probation officer who visited him in Niagara County Jail to prepare a presentencing report for Sperrazza.

Sperrazza said letters from the family of the victim, Jamel Jackson, 34, said he was on vacation in Niagara Falls when he went to the Highland Deli on Highland Avenue on the night of July 7 to say goodbye to some relatives. Jackson was shot twice, in the abdomen and leg.

"I don't know of a situation where a more innocent man has been struck down," the judge said before giving Tyler the maximum sentence for second-degree murder.

First Assistant District Attorney Timothy R. Lundquist said, "Jamel Jackson had nothing to do with any sort of criminal activity. He was standing on the street, minding his own business, when he was shot by Bernard Tyler, apparently in some confusion over something that had happened earlier."

Defense attorney Lester G. Sconiers said Jackson leapt toward Tyler after Tyler confronted another man who had yelled at him and threw a punch at that person. He said Tyler pulled a revolver after Jackson injected himself into the confrontation.

Sconiers said he will appeal the conviction, returned by a jury March 4. He said Sperrazza refused his request to instruct the jury that it could convict Tyler of first-degree manslaughter instead of murder.

Traffic stop leads to passenger's arrest

TOWN OF NIAGARA -- A motorist's commission of cell phone and seat belt violations led to the arrest of his passenger on felony drug charges late Thursday morning in the 6700 block of Packard Road.

The passenger, Anthony Brantley, 22, of Willow Avenue, Niagara Falls, was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and unlawful possession of marijuana at 11 a.m. after he was found with 2.4 grams of suspected crack cocaine and 43 small packets of alleged marijuana stashed in one of his socks, Officer Christopher M. Soluri said.

Brantley who struggled with officers and caused Officer Bob Bridgeman to suffer elbow and knee injuries also was charged with felony assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, obstructing governmental administration and a seat belt violation, Soluri said.

The arrest came after Soluri said he and Bridgeman pulled over a small sport utility vehicle driven by Joshua R. Wynn, 21, of Sixth Street, Niagara Falls, at the A-Plus Mini Mart on Packard Road because they spotted him driving without using a seat belt and talking on a hand-held cell phone. Wynn was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation, and seat belt and cell phone violations.

Brantley was charged after Soluri said he noticed a lump in suspect's sock while he was doing a routine search of him for weapons.

When Brantley tried to flee the scene, Soluri said Bridgeman chased him a short distance to Twin-Lo Beverage, a business adjacent to the mini-mart, and caught him.

Decoys find six stores selling alcohol to minors

LOCKPORT -- A check of 38 stores that sell alcohol by Niagara County Sheriff's Department decoys found six selling alcohol to minors.

Sheriff Thomas A. Beilein said the stores in all 12 townships checked Wednesday had decoys trying to buy alcohol without identification.

Clerks at the following stores were arrested on a charge of selling alcohol to minors: Shur-Fine, Main Street, Newfane; Wilson Farms, Niagara Falls Boulevard, Wheatfield; Mini Mart, Niagara Falls Boulevard, Niagara Falls; Yellow Goose, Lake Avenue, Wrights Corners; Quality Markets, Rochester Road, Gasport; and Jiffy Mart, Walnut Street, Lockport.

The names of those arrested could not be obtained late Thursday.

Jury acquits man accused of selling cocaine

LOCKPORT -- A Niagara County Court jury acquitted a man Thursday of charges that he sold cocaine to a police informant.

Gino A. Fascitelli, 32, of Felton Street, North Tonawanda, had been charged with third-degree criminal sale and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was accused of selling less than half a gram of cocaine July 30 in North Tonawanda.

The jury of seven women and five men deliberated for about 40 minutes before returning a not guilty verdict to Judge Sara Sheldon Sperrazza, who presided over the three-day trial.