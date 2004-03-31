POLICE & COURTS

2 more men arrested in counterfeiting scheme

JAMESTOWN -- Two Jamestown-area men were charged Wednesday in connection with a counterfeit money scheme in Chautauqua County, Jamestown police reported.

James D. Allison, 19, of South Avenue, and Justin D. Cusimano, 20, of Gerry-Levant Road, Gerry, were arraigned in Jamestown City Court on Wednesday.

Allison was charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument, and Cusimano was charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument and conspiracy. All of the charges are felonies.

The arrest of Allison and Cusimano follows last week's arrests of Kenneth Penhollow and Scott Kelwaski.

All four arrests were conducted by Jamestown police with assistance from the U.S. Secret Service, Lakewood-Busti police, Town of Ellicott police and the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Department.

9 trying to slip into U.S. released to face hearings

Nine people caught crossing into the United States on the International Railroad Bridge while being secreted in railroad cars early Tuesday morning are awaiting deportation hearings after pleading guilty to illegal entry in U.S. District Court, Border Patrol officials said.

The seven Costa Ricans and two Mexicans were released on their own recognizance after being sentenced to time served in jail.

Customs and Border Protection officers used a gamma-ray scanner to detect one group in one of the railroad cars, said Ed Duda, deputy chief of the local Border Patrol. Further inspection revealed the rest of the nine individuals.

Court date postponed for ex-narcotics officer

A court appearance has been delayed for Gerald T. Skinner, a former Buffalo Police narcotics detective who is expected to plead guilty to a criminal civil rights violation.

Skinner, 43, was scheduled to appear before U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara, but because of the judge's trial schedule, the appearance has been put off until April 22, court officials said Wednesday.

Skinner has been in jail since FBI agents arrested him in February 2003 on charges that he used false information in search warrants and intimidated and physically attacked drug suspects.

Meanwhile, authorities are investigating a Wednesday morning fire that did an estimated $150,000 damage to Skinner's home on Rambling Road in Amherst.

Swormville Fire Chief Edward Thompson said the fire appeared to be caused by a problem with electrical wiring in the basement's sub-floor.

Because of some renovation work that had been going on in the home, Skinner's family had slept elsewhere Tuesday night, authorities said. The fire started about 7 a.m. Wednesday.